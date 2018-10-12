Rob Lowe is to star in British crime drama Wild Bill for ITV produced by Traitors and Watership Down producer 42, Maniac producer Anonymous Content and Shiver.

Lowe will play high-flying US cop, Bill Hixon, who is appointed Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force in the six-part series.

Wild Bill is created by David Griffiths (The Hunted), Kyle Killen (Halo) and Silent Witness writers Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble and will be written by Keeble and Appleton, who will showrun the series.

Commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill, the show will follow Lowe’s Hixon as he lands in Lincolnshire, with his 14 year-old daughter Kelsey, hoping to flee their recent painful past.

Parks and Recreation star Lowe will also act as an Executive Producer on Wild Bill alongside Eleanor Moran (Rome) and Rory Aitken (In Darkness) on behalf of 42, and Managing Director of ITV Studios label Shiver Tim Carter. Writers Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble, creator David Griffiths, Kyle Killen, Scott Pennington and Keith Redmon from Anonymous Content also join the team as Executive Producers.

Lowe said, “As an actor, Wild Bill is a larger than life character who’s outrageously articulate, has nothing to lose and revels in being an American fish out of water. As a Executive Producer, I’m excited to work with such talented partners and to come back to work in the UK, which I always love.”