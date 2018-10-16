Roadside Attractions announced that they have acquired the U.S. rights to faith-based drama Run the Race from executive producers Tim Tebow and Robby Tebow.

Run the Race Productions

Run the Race follows two young brothers reeling from their mother’s death and his father’s abandonment. Zach (Tanner Stine), an All-State athlete, finds glory on the football field, working to earn a college scholarship in the hopes of earning he and his brother, David (Evan Hoffer), a ticket out of town. But when a devastating injury sidelines Zach, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future.

The movie will be released nationwide on February 22, 2019 through a distribution deal with Roadside Attractions. The movie also features Mykelti Williamson, Frances Fisher, Kristoffer Polaha, Mario Van Peebles and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George.

From Reserve Entertainment and 10th Leper Productions, the film is produced by Darren Moorman, Jake McEntire and Ken Carpenter; directed by Chris Dowling; and co-written by McEntire, Dowling, and Jason Baumgardner.

Cinetel Films announced today that they have acquired international distribution rights for the supernatural drama We Are Boats, which is set to debut at AFM 2018.

Starring Angela Sarafayan (Westworld, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – part 2) and Luke Hemsworth (Westworld, Thor: Ragnarok), the film follows the story of Francesca (Sarafayan) who navigates through the living world by encountering strangers at the exact moment she needs to, sending their lives on either a better course towards happiness or setting the wheels in motion toward a tragic end – as all the while she secretly searches for a loved one that she never had the chance to say goodbye to.

We Are Boats is produced by Zombot Pictures, an independent film production company helmed by writer/director James Bird, actress Adriana Mather and producer-composer Anya Remizova. The cast also features Amanda Plummer, Graham Green and Booboo Stewart. The deal was negotiated by Greg Weiss of One Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers and Paul Hertzberg on behalf of Cinetel Films Inc.