EXCLUSIVE: USA Network is set to air a new special chronicling the lead-up to Evolution, WWE’s first all-female pay-per-view event. Road to Evolution is set for Monday, immediately following WWE Raw.

The special looks back on the women who helped make WWE so popular, featuring stars from the past, present and future coming together to celebrate a new chapter in the venerable pro wrestling franchise. E! will air Road to Evolution at 10 PM Wednesday.

All of the women’s titles will be on the line at Evolution, which is set for 7 PM ET/4 PT Sunday at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY, streaming on the WWE Network. Among the matches are belt holder Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship, champ Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a “last women standing” bout for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Kairi Sane taking on challenger Shayne Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship.