RLJE Films announced today that they have acquired all North American rights to the upcoming adventure film The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot directed and written by Robert D. Krzykowski and starring A Star Is Born actor Sam Elliott.

The film, which marks Krzykowski directorial debut made its World Premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival and also stars Aidan Turner (Poldark), Ron Livingston (Office Space, Tully), Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters of Sex), Larry Miller (Pretty Woman) and Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood).

The story follows a legendary American war veteran named Calvin Barr (Elliott/Turner) who, decades after serving in WWII and assassinating Adolf Hitler, must now hunt down the fabled Bigfoot. Living a peaceful life in New England, the former veteran is contacted by the FBI and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to lead the charge as the creature is carrying a deadly plague and is hidden deep inside the Canadian wilderness.

The film was produced by Krzykowski, Patrick Ewald, Lucky McKee, and Shaked Berenson. Academy Award-nominated John Sayles serves as executive producer alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker Douglas Trumbull, Louise Lovegrove, Giles Daoust, Catherine Dumonceaux, Deborah Shriver and John Shriver.

Mark Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Ewald and Michelle Change of Ramo Law on behalf of the filmmakers.