Keeping up with the Joneses will be easier in season three of Riverdale, New York Comic Con learned this morning. That’s because Jughead’s mother and sister will be recurring and shaking things up around town, it was announced.

The Madison Square Garden panel for the CW series based on the classic comics unveiled that Gina Gershon (Jughead’s mother, Gladys Jones) and newcomer Trinity Likins (sister Jellybean “JB” Jones) have been set as the family. They will debut on Riverdale during the December 12, 2018 episode.

Gershon plays Jughead’s much discussed but never seen Mom, a “businesswoman” who runs the salvage yard that doubles as a Serpent compound. The character is described as the type who the Serpents all snap to attention when she gives them an order. A Serpent with a GED, she acts as Fagin to a crew of teenaged car parts thieves.

Trinity Likins as sister JB is wise beyond her years, and her favorite bands are Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath. Jellybean lives with her biker mom in Toledo, where they run scams to make ends meet. And like mother like daughter: JB is quite the little con artist herself.

The new cast members reveal came on a mainly joke filled gathering of Riverdale regulars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry and Mädchen Amick plus EPs Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jon Goldwater. Getting a big round of applause, the most serious note was when Archie himself Apa noted a rugby game in his native New Zealand and 90210 alum Perry, who plays Archie’s dad on the series, said “nobody was watching because it was the day the Supreme Court died.”

Film, television and stage actor Gershon recently completed a residency at the famed Café Carlyle, where she performed her musical act Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues. Her television credits include FX’s Rescue Me, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Amazon’s Red Oaks, and Lifetime’s House of Versace. Gershon also won Best Supporting Actress at the Toronto Film Festival for Killer Joe, and she appeared in Face/Off, Bound, and The Player.

On just her third professional audition, Likins landed the lead role of Amelia in the Hallmark holiday movie Christmas in the Air. She also recurred as Emma in the CBC miniseries Unspeakable.

Riverdale stars Apa, Reinhart, Perry, Amick Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, and Skeet Ulrich as Jughead’s father and the Serpent gang leader.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers.

Season three of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, October 10, at 8/7c on The CW.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.