Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Tails, a single camera comedy from Another Period co-creator Riki Lindhome, who also stars, writer Monica Padrick (Community), Amy Poehler and Universal TV, where Poehler is under a deal.

Photo courtesy of

Written by Lindhome and Padrick, Tails follows Erika, played by Lindhome, a woman in her late 30s, who despite the pressure she feels from the world around her, refuses to settle in any area of her life.

Lindhome and Padrick executive produce with Poehler via her Paper Kite Productions, along with 3 Arts’ Dave Becky. Kim Lessing is producing. Fox co-produces with Universal TV and Paper Kite.

Lindhome co-created, wrote, executive produced and stars in Another Period, which recently wrapped its third season on Comedy Central. She also was recently seen in a guest-starring role on Jim Carrey’s Kidding, and wrote and directed TV special Garfunkel & Oates: Trying to Be Special. She’s repped by 3Arts, WME and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Padrick cut her teeth as a writer on Community and is currently writing for Central Park, Loren Bouchard’s new animated series for Apple. She is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Paper Kite’s current projects include NBC comedy series I Feel Bad, the Adult Swim pilot Three Busy Debras, the Netflix comedy series Russian Doll starring Natasha Lyonne, and the hit series Broad City (Comedy Central). They also recently acquired the feature rights to the book Moxie and optioned the rights to the children’s fiction book The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street to adapt into a feature film. Paper Kite also has a development deal with Universal Television. Poehler herself can currently be seen as co-host and executive producer, under the Paper Kite umbrella, of NBC competition series Making It, which was recently renewed for a second season. She will also produce, star, and make her directorial debut in the much-buzzed-about upcoming Netflix comedy Wine Country. Poehler is repped by 3 Arts, WME, and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern.