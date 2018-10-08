EXCLUSIVE: Scott Free has set David Kajganich to adapt Australian author Tim Winton’s Booker Prize finalist novel The Riders.

.David Kajganich Shutterstock

In the book, an expatriate Australian eagerly awaits the return of his family in Ireland, but discovers that his wife has mysteriously vanished, and goes on a frantic search for her with his traumatized daughter.

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh & Michael Pruss are producing. No director has been set yet. Kajganich specifically brought The Riders to Scott to consider as their second collaboration following their spring AMC TV series The Terror, on which Scott executive produced.

Kajganich, who is repped by UTA, Madhouse Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, recently adapted the Amazon remake of Dario Argento’s horror pic Suspiria which Luca Guadagnino directed. The pic, starring Dakota Johnson, hits theaters on Oct. 26. Kajganich also wrote True Story starring James Franco and Jonah Hill, and A Bigger Splash starring Ralph Fiennes and Tilda Swinton.

Winton is repped by Jerry Kalajian at Intellectual Property Group and Jenny Darling at Jenny Darling & Associates in Australia. He is the author of 29 books which have been translated into 28 languages. His novel Cloudstreet is an Australian classic. Winton has won the Miles Franklin – Australia’s most prestigious literature prize – a record four times. He has twice been shortlisted for the Booker Prize for his novels The Riders and Dirt Music.