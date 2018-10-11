The first English-language adaptation of the long-running hit international series Rex, a Cop’s Best Friend, about a police detective and his hardworking dog, is in the works at Canada’s Citytv. Production has begun on Rex (working title), a procedural drama series with a twist.

The eight-episode hour-long series, starring John Reardon (Van Helsing, Continuum), Mayko Nguyen (Killjoys, Fahrenheit 451), and Enrico Colantoni (Bad Blood, Flashpoint), hails from Shaftesbury, Pope Productions and Citytv. Shooting is underway in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Set in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Rex is focused on the partnership between a dedicated detective and his extraordinary former K9 dog. Rex and Charlie are a detective team that combine their individual skills to solve the most puzzling crimes. The highly successful European format aired in 125 countries around the world for 18 seasons.

Reardon stars as Detective Charlie Hudson, Rex’s partner; Nguyen as chief of forensics Sarah Truong; Colantoni as Superintendent Joseph De Luca; and Diesel (a Canadian Kennel Club Grand Champion) as Rex.

Shaftesbury and Pope Productions produces Rex in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Media, and Beta Film GmbH. Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Paul Pope, Ken Cuperus, and Avrum Jacobson executive produce. Laura Harbin is supervising producer, Julie Lacey is producer, and Lisa Porter is associate producer. Friedemann Goez and Oliver Bachert are executive producers for Beta Film GmbH.

Beta Film GmbH holds worldwide distribution rights. The series is produced with the participation of the Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation, the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Rogers Documentary and Cable Network Fund.

“We have wanted to make Rex for a number of years and are overjoyed to now be making this with our partners Rogers, Pope Productions, and Beta Film, and in beautiful Newfoundland. The original series was a ratings hit around the world and we think Canadian and international audiences will delight in the antics of Charlie and Rex,” said Christina Jennings, Executive Producer, Rex / Chairman & CEO, Shaftesbury.

“Citytv is proud to add Rex to our robust slate of original series,” said Nataline Rodrigues, Director of Original Programming, Rogers Media. “Now with dramas in production from coast to coast, we are proud to be truly reflective of our unique viewers across the country with premium Canadian content that we think will connect with audiences at home and abroad.”