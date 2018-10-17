The CW has given a script commitment to No Hard Feelings, a one-hour dark comedy from Man With A Plan writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, Brad Silberling and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Reddout and Hickey, No Hard Feelings is a dark comedy about a group of friends who conspire to exact revenge on an old rival who assaulted one of their own and got away with it back in college.

Reddout and Hickey executive produce with Silberling. CBS TV Studios, where Silberling has been under a deal, is the studio.

Reddout and Hickey wrote and served as executive story editors on the first season of Man With A Plan. They also wrote on Black-ish and served as producers on Will & Grace.

Silberling directed the CW/CBS Studios pilots Charmed, Reign, Jane the Virgin and No Tomorrow, all of which went to series. He currently serves as executive producer on the CW’s Dynasty. On the big screen, Silberling most recently wrote and directed An Ordinary Man, starring Ben Kingsley.

Reddout and Hickey are repped by Paradigm and by Michael Auerbach and Jamie Mandelbaum at Jackoway Tyerman Werheimer.