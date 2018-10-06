Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Friday that she will vote “present” on the Supreme Court appointment of Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday afternooon rather than “no.”

The reason? She will allow Republican Sen. Steve Daines to stay at his daughter’s Montana wedding on that day. There was concern among Republicans that his absence could cause a last-minute problem in the expected vote to confirm Kavanaugh. But Murkowski said she would step up for her fellow Republican, even though she remains opposed to Kavanaugh’s ascension, as her vote will not apparently affect the outcome, barring a surprise.

“I will be a ‘no’ tomorrow,” said Murkowski, speaking on the Senate floor. “I will, in the final tally, be asked to be recorded as present and I do this because a friend, a colleague of ours, is in Montana this evening, and tomorrow at just about the same hour we’re going to be voting, he’s going to be walking his daughter down the aisle and he won’t be present to vote.