Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin and Bella Heathcote have been set to star in Relic, the feature film directing debut of Natalie Erika James. The pic is being produced by Carver Films’ Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw, and Nine Stories’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker.

The executive producers are Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Mike Larocca, and the trio’s AGBO studio financed with Screen Australia and Film Victoria. Production now begins next week in Victoria, Australia.

The pic, penned by James and Christian White, centers on three generations of women – daughter, mother and grandmother – haunted by a manifestation of aged dementia that takes over their family home. The plot was inspired with James’ experience with Alzheimer’s disease within her own family. “At its core, it explores the fear and heartbreak of dementia and ageing through a horror lens,” she said.

AGBO is repping international sales on Relic, and Australian distribution will be handled by Umbrella Entertainment.

“Relic’s allegorical view of dementia spoke to us in a profoundly emotional way and represents the very best of what the genre has to offer,” said Larocca. “Natalie is the exact filmmaker that AGBO serves to bolster and we’re proud to support her and help bring her powerful film to life.”

Mortimer is repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management and Media, Nevin by Shanahan Management, and Heathcote by WME, JM Agency and More Medavoy Management

James is repped by WME. Nine Stories is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott.