The chapter on James Gunn being fired as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t closed yet. In addition to the cast — mainly Dave Bautista — supporting the filmmaker, a group of fans have launched a GoFundMe campaign to have billboards that say “Rehire James Gunn” outside of Orlando and Anaheim Disney parks.

Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

The campaign was started by a group who started a RehireJamesGunn.com after old tweets from the director joking about rape and pedophilia resurfaced. The GoFundMe page launched on September 20 and has since raised nearly $5,000 in an effort to — as their campaign says — rehire James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The GoFundMe page currently has a goal of $12,000 and says that the billboards will be posted at least one month.

The first digital billboard appeared on Monday in four miles outside of Disneyland in Anaheim and will stay put for everyone to see until November 25. If you want to take a look and have an Instagram moment with it the billboard is located at 13541 Newhope Street and can be viewed from the 22 eastbound freeway before the Harbor Blvd. exit. No word yet on when and if a billboard will pop up outside of Disneyworld in Florida.

In the wake of Gunn leaving Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, production on the MCU threequel has been put on hold. In August, the small crew that was assembled for pre-production in Atlanta, GA was dismissed as the Disney/Marvel searches for another director on the project which Gunn scripted.

Gunn has since been hired by Warner Bros and DC to write the next installment of the Suicide Squad franchise and will possibly direct.