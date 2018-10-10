EXCLUSIVE: French director Pierre Morel is attached to direct a new film about France’s most wanted criminal, Rédoine Faïd, who was just recaptured by French police last week after a daring helicopter escape from a penitentiary in July 2018. Condé Nast Entertainment and Sentient Entertainment have partnered to produce the movie based on Julie Miller’s Vanity Fair story, How Hollywood Inspired France’s Most Daring Prison Escape.

The untitled crime thriller will chronicle the real-life escapades and escapes of charismatic criminal Faïd, whose obsession with Hollywood films inspired his career of armed robberies and breakouts from prison. Dubbed The Jailbreak King, Faïd was just recaptured last week after being on the run since July 2018 after an unbelievable breakout from the penitentiary in Réau, France with a daring helicopter hijacking in which no one was harmed.

The film producers are Renee Tab and Chris Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment and Jeremy Steckler of Condé Nast Entertainment.

Morel, repped by UTA and Sentient, is best known for directing Taken and most recently helmed the action thriller Peppermint with Jennifer Garner.