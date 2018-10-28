Coming off an exhausting and amazing record-breaking Game 3 on Friday, the winning Los Angeles Dodgers turned a likely Game 4 triumph into tragedy and dropped a big lead at home last night to now see the Boston Red Sox on the verge of winning the 2018 World Series.

Spurred on by Mitch Moreland’s three-run home-run in the seventh inning, the Boston boys clawed back in front of around 54,400 baseball fans at Dodger Stadium to end the nearly four-hour game with a victorious 9-6 score. A result that sees the now 3-1 leading Red Sox looking at their first World Series championship since beating the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013.

Remember when we were down 4-0 in the 7th? pic.twitter.com/Wh33r3rDIV — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 28, 2018

Also, coming off a loss of sorts in Game 3, Fox took back a small ratings lead last night too.

Game 4 of the 2018 World Series delivered a 9.8/19 metered market result for the Rupert Murdoch owned network. The fifth night in row that Fox has topped the night among the Big 4 and facing college football on both ABC and CBS, that’s a bop up of just under 5% from what the more than seven-hour long Game 3 snared in the early metrics for October 26’s Game 3.

Looking year-to-year, last night’s Game 4 dipped about 7% in the metered markets from the Dodgers’ winning Game 4 of last year’s World Series on October 28, 2017.

Game 3 of this year’s MLB battle eventually ended up with 13.3 million viewers.The 2017 World Series Game 4 in the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park had an also Saturday night audience of 15.4 million for Fox.

We’ll update with more 2018 World Series Game 4 ratings later, but for now here’s a stat to tide you over: last night’s game drew a 24.7/47 in the LA market, which was actually up 6% from how the comparable baseball match-up of 2017 did.

BTW – tonight, the possible end to the 2018 World Series will be going head to head with New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which could see ratings all over the map or field.