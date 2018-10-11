EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Romijn (Star Trek: Discovery, the X-Men franchise) is set to star in Fangoria’s Chelsea Stardust-directed film, Satanic Panic, described as an after-hours-esque horror comedy with a healthy dash of imaginative gore.

Newcomer Hayley Griffith will co-star opposite Romijn with Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day), Arden Myrin (Insatiable), Jerry O’Connell (Carter), AJ Bowen (The Sacrament), Jordan Ladd (Cabin Fever), Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords Of Salem), Hannah Stocking (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween), Michael Polish (Some Kind Of Hate), Whitney Moore (House Of Demons) and Skeeta Jenkins (Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich) rounding out the supporting cast.

Written by Grady Hendrix, the plot follows a pizza delivery girl (Griffith) at the end of her financial rope who has to fight for her life — and her tips — when her last order of the night turns out to be high society Satanists (led by Romijn) in need of a virgin sacrifice.

Cinestate’s Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk are producing the project for Fangoria along with Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworm. Fangoria’s Editor-in-Chief Phil Nobile Jr. will serve as exec producer with Danielle Cox, Adam Donaghey, as well as Media Finance Capital’s David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman.

