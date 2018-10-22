Sarah Silverman predicted to Howard Stern today that she’d regret commenting about Louis C.K. and his masturbation habits, and it’s happened faster than even she could have guessed.

Within hours of Silverman telling Stern that her old friend C.K. had masturbated in front of her – with her consent – when both were just starting their careers (when the two were equals in terms of professional power), comedian and C.K. accuser Rebecca Corry called her out on Twitter.

See all the tweets below.

“To be real clear, CK had ‘nothing to offer me’ as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harrass [sic] me,” Corry tweeted. “He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it.”

Responded Silverman, “Rebecca I’m sorry. Ugh this is why I don’t like weighing in. I can’t seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it. But you’re right- you were equals and he fucked with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind.”

To which Corry said, “Thank you. I know exactly how you feel. I can’t seem to live my life without getting rape & death threats, harassed & called a cunt regularly for simply telling the truth. I’m sorry your friend created this situation. We deserve to do our art without having to deal with this shit.”

The exchange followed Silverman’s appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show this morning, during which she said, “I don’t know if I’m going to regret saying this. I’ve known Louis forever. I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘F*ck yeah I want to see that!’

“It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F*cking no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”

