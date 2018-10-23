Veteran unscripted producer Michael Heyerman, who most recently served as showrunner on MasterChef Jr. – Road To The Finale, has signed an executive producer deal with Endemol Shine North America. Under the pact, Heyerman will serve as an executive producer on Big Bounce, the studio’s upcoming obstacle course competition reality series for Fox, and work on other current series with the Endemol Shine North America team.

“Michael possesses the rare combination of having a strong creative vision and the ability to physically execute that vision at the highest level,” says DJ Nurre, EVP Unscripted Original Series. “We will be leaning heavily on his expertise to develop new ideas, as well as help shepherd our rapidly expanding current slate of shows. He’s a great addition to our team.”

Prior to joining Endemol Shine North America, Heyerman was part of NBC’s development Brain Trust team at Universal Television, guiding original unscripted projects to air. Prior to his work at Universal Television, Heyerman served as a consulting producer on Endemol Shine’s hit music competition series Best.Cover.Ever. for YouTube.

Heyerman was recently co-executive producer on The F Word at Fox, To Tell The Truth at ABC and Super Human at Fox. His other credits include serving as supervising producer on Millionaire Matchmaker for Bravo and Sing Your Face Off at ABC, as well as senior producer on Fox’s X Factor and NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

“I am honored to be joining one of the most elite unscripted departments in our industry,” says Heyerman. “Great storytelling is the key to every show worth watching and I look forward to developing and delivering many of them alongside Cris Abrego, Sharon Levy, DJ and the impressive team of producers here at Endemol Shine North America.”

Earlier this month, Fox announced it had picked up Big Bounce Battle, the ultimate physical game show featuring contestants racing the clock and gravity, as they try to conquer a spectacular trampoline obstacle course. Heyerman, alongside Nurre and Endemol Shine North America’s President of Unscripted & Scripted Television Sharon Levy, serve as executive producers. The series was originally created by Endemol Shine Netherlands and co-developed with Endemol Shine Germany for RTL.