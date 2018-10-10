‘Real Country’: First Promo & Key Art For USA Network’s Music Competition Series

Country music is “honest, sincere” (Shania Twain), “genuine, authentic” (Jake Owen), “tells a story and makes you feel something” (Travis Tritt). That’s how the three stars of USA Network’s music competition series describe the genre. Their show Real Country premieres November 13; check out the first promo above and the key art below.

In each hourlong episode, Twain, Owen and Tritt will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the traditions, songs and themes of country music. The best artists from each showcase will perform in a two-hour grand finale for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts.

Each episode also features a celebrity guest alongside the permanent trio of panelists. Among those confirmed for that role are Trace Adkins, Wynonna Judd and Big & Rich. More are TBA. Country icon Willie Nelson is set to make a special appearance, and deejay Graham Bunn is the host.

Twain, Nicolle Yaron, Stijn Bakkers and Leslie Garvin executive produce the eight-part series from Wilshire Studios.