EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Day’s feature directorial debut El Tonto, which started production today in Los Angeles, has expanded its ensemble cast with Crazy Rich Asians’ Ken Jeong, The Pianist Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, Goodfellas Ray Liotta, and Vikings‘ Travis Fimmel joining along with Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris and Devious Maids’ Edy Ganem

In El Tonto, Day plays a mute simpleton who upon stepping off the bus for the first time in Los Angeles is thrust into stardom, only to ultimately lose it all.

A Hollywood satire, El Tonto features Liotta playing a film producer, Ganem as the love interest to Day’s character, Jeong as a showbiz publicist and Norris in a cameo as a studio boss. They join previously announced Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, John Malkovich, Edie Falco and Jillian Bell. Day’s Fox comedy series, The Cool Kids, which he co-created and serves as EP on, recently received a full season order from the network.

The Armory Films and Metalworks Pictures financed and produced El Tonto. John Rickard and his Wrigley Pictures banner is also producing with Alex Saks via her Page Fifty-Four Pictures. Rickard is coming off this past spring’s success, the Dwayne Johnson action pic Rampage which reaped $426.2M at the worldwide box office. He previously worked with Day as a producer on New Line’s Horrible Bosses franchise which grossed over $317M WW between two pics. Saks recently produced the Oscar-nominated title The Florida Project, Thoroughbreds and last summer’s box office sleeper, The Book Club. Endeavor Content is handling El Tonto‘s global rights. Armory’s Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros and Metalwork’s Andrew Levitas are also producing. Metalworks was behind another recent Beckinsale title that played TIFF, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s drama Farming.

