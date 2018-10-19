Showtime subscribers are getting an early look at Ray Donovan‘s Season 6 premiere. The episode is currently available to subscribers of the premium cabler on Showtime streaming service, Showtime on Demand and Showtime Anytime ahead of its on-air debut October 28.

Season 6 picks up with Ray (Liev Schreiber) rebuilding his life both personally and professionally in New York City. After being rescued from a plummet into the East River, his savior, a cop named Mac (Domenick Lombardozzi), brings Ray into the fraternity that is the Staten Island Police Department. While exploring this new world of brotherhood and corruption, Ray finds himself again working for media mogul Samantha Winslow (Susan Sarandon, returning as a series regular). Sam has teamed with New York City mayoral candidate Anita Novak (Lola Glaudini), a partnership that puts Ray at odds with his new friends out in Staten Island. Jon Voight also stars in his Golden Globe-winning role as Mickey Donovan.

Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Devon Bagby and Graham Rogers also star. Created by Ann Biderman, Ray Donovan is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.