Marion “Pooch” Hall, who plays Darryl Donovan on Showtime’s hit drama series Ray Donovan, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment, Burbank police confirmed to Deadline.

Burbank officers responded to a traffic collision at about 7:30 PM Wednesday, and witnesses “reported seeing a man driving a Chrysler 300 sedan weaving in and out of traffic with a small child seated on his lap,” according to a police statement. “One witness reported seeing the child’s hands on the steering wheel.” The driver, identified as Hall, crashed into a parked vehicle and was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Pooch Hall as Darryl Donovan in ‘Ray Donovan’ Showtime

Police added that Hall, who lives in Sherman Oaks, “displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication and was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests. Mr. Hall’s two-year-old son was riding in the car with him at the time of the collision and was determined to have been riding in the vehicle unrestrained, as required by law,” according to the statement.

There were no injuries. Hall was arrested and booked for child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol, and later released on $100,000 bond. The child was released to Hall’s wife at the scene.

Police said the case has been turned over to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges.

Ray Donovan is currently filming its sixth season. Hall’s arrest has not impacted production, sources close to the show tell Deadline. He has played the character Darryl Donovan since the series’ launch. Showtime declined comment.