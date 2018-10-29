24: Legacy alum Raphael Acloque has been cast as one of the leads opposite star Sophia Bush in CBS’ drama pilot Surveillance, from Matt Reeves, David C. White, Patricia Riggen and 20th Century Fox TV, which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

Written by White, with Riggen set to direct, Surveillance is described as a complex and timely spy thriller centered on the head of communications for the NSA (Bush), a charming operative who finds her loyalties torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own.

Acloque will play Jack, a smart, calculating and resourceful journalist with an alternative news website. He’s a vocal critic of the NSA, determined to expose corruption and abuse within the agency and the intelligence community at large. Catalina Sandino Moreno also srars in the pilot.

Reeves executive produces via his 6th & Idaho production company alongside Riggen; White co-executive produces.

Acloque next will be on the International Emmy-winning series Spiral for Canal Plus. He is currently shooting HBO/Sky’s Catherine the Great opposite Helen Mirren. Acloque was a series regular on Fox’s 24: Legacy and also did stints on Knightfall, Tyrant, Humans and BBC’s The Secret Agent and recently was seen in feature Allied. He’s repped by Alexander Cooke at Hamilton Hodell and Sandra Chang at Anonymous Content.