May Calamawy (The Long Road Home) is set as a series regular opposite Ramy Youssef in Hulu comedy Ramy, from The Carmichael Show team of star/co-creator Jerrod Carmichael, co-creator Ari Katcher and studio A24.

Ramy is based on the real-life experiences and comedy of Youssef, who stars. Co-created and co-written by Youssef with Katcher and Ryan Welch, the series takes viewers into the world of Ramy, a first generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught in between an Egyptian community that thinks life is moral a test, and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

Calamawy will play Dena, Ramy’s younger sister who struggles to live her life under the reign of an Egyptian Family and all the double standards that come with it. While Dena might have similar issues to Ramy in regards to finding her purpose, relationships and religion, she’s never afraid to voice her opinion– especially when it comes to her parent’s favoritism towards her brother.

Youssef executive produces with Carmichael, Bridget Bedard, co-creators Katcher and Welch as well as A24’s Ravi Nandan.

Calamawy’s credits include recurring on Nat Geo’s The Long Road Home, as well as guest starring roles on FBI, Madame Secretary, and The Brave. She is repped by APA and Luber Roklin Management.