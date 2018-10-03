Vietnam War veteran John Rambo is back in the saddle. Here’s is a first look at the upcoming Rambo 5, courtesy of star Sylvester Stallone, who is sporting a cowboy look in one photo with the caption, “Tonight we start filming.”

In this latest installment, when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Stallone’s Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexico border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels.

Rambo 5 is filming in Bulgaria, where Stallone also filmed the last two Expendables pics.

The franchise launched in 1982 with First Blood, followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008). No word on a release date for the new one yet. Have a look at the photos:

Tonight we start filming…!

… Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5

