Actor, writer and director Rajat Kapoor is the latest star caught up in the wave of #MeToo allegations sweeping the Indian biz.

The Monsoon Wedding star, who had a supporting role in ITV series The Good Karma Hospital, has taken to Twitter to apologize following allegations from multiple women of improper conduct. Among complainants is a journalist who says that during a 2007 interview Kapoor badgered her with questions such as “Are you as sexy as you sound?” and “Tell me your vital stats.”

“I am sorry from the bottom of my heart – and sad that I was the cause of this hurt to another human being,” Kapoor said on the social media platform.

Kapoor is the latest in a slew of high-profile local industry figures caught up in #MeToo scandals. Among those recently accused of improper conduct are actor Nana Patekar — who at a press conference today again denied an actress’s claim of inappropriate behavior — and singer Kailash Kher, who also denies allegations against him. Meanwhile, comedian Utsav Chakraborty and author Chetan Bhagat have issued apologies following claims against them.

Gangs Of Wasseypur writer-director-producer Anurag Kashyap yesterday issued an apology on Twitter (below) following allegations that Vikas Bahl, the film director and partner at their production company Phantom, masturbated over a vulnerable crew member from one of their movies. The unnamed woman told Huffpo India that Phantom partners Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena knew for years about the incident but had done little to address the wrong. Two more women have subsequently come forward against Bahl, including actress Kangana Ranaut, star of his successful film Queen. Kashyap announced over the weekend that Phantom, which produces Netflix series Sacred Games and mini Ghoul, was being dissolved.