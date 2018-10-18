EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Golden Globe-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan will narrate Bloomberg Philanthropies/RadicalMedia’s upcoming climate change documentary Paris to Pittsburgh, which will premiere on National Geographic Wednesday, Dec. 12th at 9PM ET/PT.

Paris to Pittsburgh follows the impassioned efforts of those individuals who are battling the threats of climate change in the wake of the Trump administration exiting the worldwide Paris Climate Agreement, capturing what’s at stake for communities and the ways Americans are responding. Paris to Pittsburgh explores the social and economic effects of climate change-fueled disasters—from America’s heartland to the nation’s coastlines and the island of Puerto Rico. Front and center is Pittsburgh, the boom town formerly reliant on coal. When President Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto boldly didn’t follow. Instead, he and his city affirmed their commitment to ambitious energy efficiency goals.

At the Emmys, Brosnahan, a Global Citizen ambassador who has worked on anti-poverty and get-out-the-vote initiatives in the past, used her acceptance speech time to encourage those watching to “vote, show up, and bring a friend to the polls.”

“Paris to Pittsburgh shines a light on the many forgotten communities and people who have been affected by climate change in our country, as well as solutions for how we can fight back and reduce our carbon footprint,” said Brosnahan. “I’m proud to be part of this poignant and powerful documentary, and admire the pro-active approach Bloomberg Philanthropies has taken with this project and this issue; we need meaningful change.”

“America is not walking away from Climate Action; that’s the strong, clear message of Paris to Pittsburgh,” said Katherine Oliver, the film’s EP and a Principal at Bloomberg Philanthropies. “And who better to underscore that message than Rachel Brosnahan, a forward-looking and engaged role model for these times. We are thrilled that she has lent her strong voice and spirit of activism to this project.” Oliver further explained that Bloomberg Philanthropies has long believed in the power of informed storytelling to change minds and ignite positive change, and that’s why filmmaking has become such a key component of its strategy.

Paris to Pittsburgh is produced by the Oscar and Emmy-winning production company RadicalMedia, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies. The film is co- directed by Emmy Award winner Sidney Beaumont and Emmy Award winning filmmaker Michael Bonfiglio. Beaumont also produced the film. EPs are Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger, Jon Kamen and Katherine Oliver. Co-producers are Lindsay Firestone and Katie Dunn. Antha Williams of the Bloomberg Philanthropies environment program served as a consulting producer.

Watch the trailer to the upcoming documentary above.