CBS Nabs Jermaine Fowler & Quinta Brunson Parenting Comedy From Larry Wilmore With Production Commitment

Superior Donuts alum Jermaine Fowler is returning to CBS with a new starring vehicle. The network has given a pilot production commitment to Quinta & Jermaine, a multi-camera comedy starring and executive produced by actor-comedian Fowler and Internet star Quinta Brunson (Broke) and executive produced by Insecure co-creator Larry Wilmore. The high-profile package, which netted one of the biggest comedy sales so far this season, hails from ABC Studios, which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

Written by Wilmore, Fowler and Brunson, Quinta & Jermaine stars the title duo as childhood best friends who find themselves expecting a child while navigating adulthood.

Photo credit Peter Yang/Comedy Central.

Wilmore, Fowler and Brunson executive produce with 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Josh Lieberman.

Fowler, who likely is drawing on his experience as a new father, teamed with his friend Brunson. The two collaborated on the idea of taking on parenting from a fresh persecutive and partnered with Wilmore.

Fowler’s first broadcast project, the semi-autobiographical Dolores and Jermaine, which he co-wrote and starred in, also was from ABC Studios. It was set up at ABC, where it went to pilot in 2015 with Whoopi Goldberg as Dolores.

CBS has been very high on Fowler for several years now. In summer 2015, the network signed him in a rich development deal for a multi-camera starring vehicle that also included a comedy special on sibling Showtime. The pact led to Fowler’s casting in the CBS comedy pilot Superior Donuts that went to series. The sitcom also starring Judd Hirsch wrapped its two-season run in May.

Fowler, an alum of the CollegeHumor troupe, also co-created, writes and starred in TruTV’s sketch comedy Friends of the People and was featured on MTV2’s Guy Code. He is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Morris Yorn. Brunson was one of the discoveries of last pilot season when the digital content creator and star was cast as the co-lead in the CW’s comedic drama pilot The End of the World as We Know It in her first major traditional-medium role. CBS Brunson, formerly of BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, got her start with viral Instagram series The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date. She went on to create and star in the scripted comedy series Broke on YouTube Red. Branson, who also has a stand-up background, wrote and executive produced workplace comedy Up for Adoption for Verizon’s go90 and Quinta vs. Everything on Facebook Watch. Brunson, who also guest starred on the final season of New Girl, is repped by ICM Partners and Generate.

Wilmore hosts Larry Wilmore: Black On The Air on The Ringer Podcast Network. He is co-creator and consulting producer of HBO’s Insecure and helped to launch ABC/ABC Studios’ Black-ish as executive producer/showrunner for the first 13 episodes. He also created and executive produced the Bernie Mac Show, which tackled parenthood. Wilmore is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Tom Hoberman.