“No one likes a pretty girl who expects big things to happen to her,” says Vicki Ellis a renowned and ruthless pageant coach played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the new trailer for the dark comedy Queen America which debuts on on November 21.

In the new 30-second trailer, Zeta-Jones tries to whip Samantha (Belle Shouse) into shape so that she can go from an unpolished young woman to a winning pageant queen. Zeta-Jones gives some sharp-tongue commentary and it is clear that Vicki will do anything to win in the landscape of brutal pageant competition.

Additional cast includes Judith Light, Jennifer Westfeldt, Victoria Justice, Teagle Bougere, Rana Roy, Isabella Amara, Molly Price and Megan West.

Queen America was created, written and executive produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer (Fear The Walking Dead), and hails from wiip, the new independent studio launched and led by Paul Lee and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, which will serve as co-studio partner. Lee serves as an executive producer on the project, alongside Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories, Guymon Casady and Suzan Bymel for Entertainment 360, and Janice Williams. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky is a co-EP.