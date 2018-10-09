Tiffany Dupont (Brian Banks) and Catherine Lidstone (Weeds) have booked recurring roles opposite Rachel Lefevre and Kelsey Grammer non Fox’s new legal drama series Proven Innocent, from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and writer David Elliott.

Written by Elliott, Proven Innocent follows a criminal defense firm led by Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), a fierce and uncompromising lawyer with a hunger for justice.

Dupont will play Nikki Russo, a badass policewoman who knows how to protect herself. She and Bodie (Vincent Kartheiser) have a tumultuous relationship.

Lidstone portrays Isabel Sanchez, a recent law school graduate who is smart, fresh-faced, driven, and eager. This sweet young woman hopes to make a career in criminal law, and maybe politics, too.

Also co-starring in the series are Russell Hornsby, Riley Smith, Nikki M. James and Clare O’Connor.

From 20th Century Fox Television and Danny Strong Productions, Proven Innocent, which will premiere in midseason, is executive-produced by Strong, Elliot and Stacy Greenberg. Adam Armus is an executive producer and showrunner. Patricia Riggen directed the pilot.

Dupont can currently be seen in a recurring role on Fox’s 9-1-1. She also stars in feature Brian Banks, which recently premiered at the LA Film Festival, opposite Greg Kinnear and Aldis Hodge. Dupont also recently recurred on Fox’s Star and was seen in TNT’s crime drama Murder in the First. She’s repped by Good Fear Management and APA.

Lipstone’s credits include Dwight in Shining Armor, @AliceInPhotoLand, Weeds, What Bitch and Hell Mountain. She’s repped by Clear Talent Group and Henriksen Talent Management.