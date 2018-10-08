Caitlin Mehner (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Tembi Locke (Eureka) are set for recurring roles opposite Rachel Lefevre and Russell Hornsby on Fox’s new legal drama series Proven Innocent, from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and writer David Elliott.

Written by Elliott, Proven Innocent follows a criminal defense firm led by Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), a fierce and uncompromising lawyer with a hunger for justice.

Mehner will play Heather Husband, a classic mean girl from high school and Madeline Scott’s (Lefevre) nemesis who continues to torment her in adulthood.

Locke will portray Vanessa Dale, a professional and empathetic therapist to Easy Boudreau (Hornsby).

Mehner is coming off the recurring role of Honey Bruce in Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and supporting roles in The Best of Enemies opposite Sam Rockwell and Taraji P. Henson and in the most recent Ocean’s Eight. Mehner also stars in the indie comedy Lez Bomb opposite Bruce Dern and Cloris Leachman which opens theatrically on November 9. She is repped by KMR and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

Locke is known for her role as Grace Monroe on Syfy’s Eureka. Her other recent credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, S.W.A.T., Doubt and Animal Kingdom. She’s repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and McGowan/Rodriguez Management.