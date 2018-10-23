The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon producer Mike DiCenzo announced this morning that he was leaving the program. His last day was today, which marked his 10th year anniversary working in NBC late-night with host Jimmy Fallon, first on Late Night and then on The Tonight Show. (As we reported exclusively this morning, former Today executive producer Jim Bell is in talks to join The Tonight Show as showrunner.)

Today was DiCenzo’s final taping, and The Tonight Show staff crew made sure it would be a memorable one for the departing producer who took to Twitter to share the experience. His last Tonight Show episode featured The Roots’ Questlove shouting “Deetch” (DiCenzo’s nickname) during the opening credits, one of DiCenzo’s favorite recurring Tonight Show segments, Wheel of Musical Impressions, with guest Melissa Villaseñor‏, and a cameo in the final credits. “What a great, emotional final show,” DiCenzo wrote.