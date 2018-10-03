The Producers Guild of America (PGA) set their lineup of speakers as well as additional programming for the 5th edition of Produced By: New York. The event will be held on Saturday, November 10 at One Time Warner Center in New York.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and film producer and PGA co-president Lucy Fisher have been added to the growing list of speakers. Joining them are Joi McMillon, John Penotti, Becky Read, Adele Romanski, and Tim Wardle, who will be joining the previously announced session series “Producing Masterclass: The Creative Collaborations.”

This year’s program will also include a new session, “Late-Night Laughs,” which, as the title suggests, will delve into the world of New York late-night TV. The session will feature a discussion with executive producers and showrunners from established and upcoming shows about the unique challenges of producing the funny on different platforms. Chris Licht (Executive Producer and Showrunner, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) will moderate the discussion, which to date includes: Jen Flanz (Executive Producer and Showrunner, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Mike Shoemaker (Producer, Late Night with Seth Meyers) and Prashanth Venkataramanujam (Co-Creator and Executive Producer, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj).

“Producing Masterclass: The Creative Collaborations” is a popular feature of Produced By: New York and spotlights a producer from each film taking the stage with a key collaborator to discuss how their partnerships provided defining elements of their memorable films, setting them on course for the awards season. New additions to the session include: Black Panther producer Kevin Feige; Crazy Rich Asians producer John Penotti; If Beale Street Could Talk” producer Adele Romanski and editor Joi McMillon; and Three Identical Strangers producer Becky Read and director Tim Wardle.

They join a roster of previously announced panelists The Favourite director and producer Yorgos Lanthimos and writer Tony McNamara; A Quiet Place director, writer, and executive producer John Krasinski and producer Andrew Form; RBG producers and directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West; Widows director, writer, and producer Steve McQueen and producer Iain Canning; and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? director and producer Morgan Neville and producer Caryn Capotosto. Academy Award-winning producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty) and Mimi Valdés (Hidden Figures) will lead the discussions.