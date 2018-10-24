Code Black and Heroes alum Noah-Gray Cabey and Evan Bittencourt (Ideal Home) are set to recur on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, the spinoff drama from PLL writer/executive producer I. Marlene King, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Based on the popular book series The Perfectionists, written by PLL author Sara Shepard, the spinoff is set in the town of Beacon Heights, a seemingly perfect town where a group of three college friends struggle with the stress of being overachievers. In the aftermath of the town’s first murder, each Perfectionist hides behind a secret, a lie and an alibi.

Gray-Cabey is Mason, a smart and athletic fellow student at Beacon Heights University. Mason is a natural born leader who can charm his way in and out of most situations, but there is something about him that keeps people guessing.

Bittencourt will play Andrew, the supportive and well-adjusted boyfriend of Dylan, who’s successfully navigating the world of the Perfectionists – for now.

Gray-Cabey was recently a series regular in the final season of CBS’ Code Black. He is probably best known for his series regular work on NBC’s Heroes and Heroes: Reborn as well as ABC’s My Wife and Kids. On the film side, Gray-Cabey starred opposite Bryce Dallas Howard and Paul Giamatti in the M. Night Shyamalan Warner Bros feature Lady in the Water. He’s repped by LINK Entertainment.

Bittencourt’s casting brings him back to Freeform, where he previously recurred on the series Chasing Life. He also guest-starred on Training Day and most recently played Tino in feature Ideal Home. Bittencourt is repped by Abrams Artists.