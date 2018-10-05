EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Hale, who is best known for her role as Aria in Freeform’s hit series, Pretty Little Liars, has been tapped as the lead in A Nice Girl Like You, an indie rom-com from director siblings Chris & Nick Riedell. The pic is based on a true story by Ayn Carillo-Gailey, which was adapted for the screen by Andrea Marcellus.

Hale will star as Lucy Neal, an adorable, follow-the-rules, somewhat repressed, well-educated violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is accused of being too inhibited by her ex-boyfriend. In an effort to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a rather wild to-do list that sends her on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.

A Nice Girl Like You will shoot this month in New Jersey. Jina Panebianco, R. Wesley Sierk III, Nicholas Bogner, and Melanie Greene are producing the project with Hale serving as a co-producer.

Since Pretty Little Liars wrapped after seven seasons, Hale has gone on to topline the short-lived CW drama, Life Sentence, and starred alongside Tyler Posey in the horror thriller Truth or Dare, from Blumhouse and Universal.

