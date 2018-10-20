President Donald Trump fired a few shots at his favorite Democrat targets today during an Elko, Nevada Make America Great Again rally. The Democrats are, Trump contended, pushing an “extremist immigration agenda” while stoking passions that make the party akin to an “angry, ruthless, unhinged mob.”

Trump’s final rally of a three-day swing between Montana, Arizona and Nevada saw him tread familiar ground, pushing the “radical Democrats” line as a way to get his base fired up to head to the polls for the key midterm elections.

“The Democrats don’t care about what their extremist immigration agenda will do to your communities, to your hospitals — what about your hospitals and to your schools,” Trump said. “The Democrats don’t care that a flood of illegal immigration will bankrupt our country.” He added: “The Democrat party has become an angry, ruthless, unhinged mob determined to get power by any means necessary. The choice for every American could not be more clear.”

President Trump also mentioned the issue of Central American migrants heading toward the US, a caravan he has vowed to stop, even if it means using the US military on the border. “The Democrats want caravans. They like the caravans. Did anybody see that bridge over the weekend?” Trump asked the crowd. “I mean, is that an incredible situation? It’s sad. And it’s sad, honestly; it’s sad from both sides. It’s sad from their side also.”

Trump hinted he has a solution to the problem, but didn’t reveal what he would do.

Trump was stumping for Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who is in a tight race against Democrat challenger Rep. Jacky Rosen. On Monday, the President will be in Texas to campaign for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.