President Donald Trump lashed out at the media tonight at a Make America Great Again rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, claiming it was trying to blame him for the recent bomb package scares.

The arrest of Cesar Sayoc, who is suspected of mailing explosive devices prominent Democrats, was not something that should be tied to Trump followers, the President said.

“The media has tried to attack the incredible supporters of our movement,” Trump said. “We want honest coverage from the media. That’s all we want.”

Trump gave kudos to the FBI, Secret Service, and state and local law enforcement for quickly tracking down Sayoc. “We love our police, and we love our law enforcement,” he said. “Political violence must never, ever be allowed in America, and I will do everything in my power to stop it.”

Trump called for an “end to the politics of personal destruction,” noting that in that quest, “the media has a major role to play, whether they want to or not.” The crowd responded with a chant of “CNN sucks.”

Trump, holding his third rally this week, was stumping for Republican Rep. Ted Budd and GOP candidate Mark Harris. Both are in tight races in the state as midterm elections approach.

Beyond his jabs at the media, Trump sounded familiar themes, including stopping the “caravan” of people heading toward the US border from Central America, the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination battle, law and order, and the economy. “This will be the election of the Kavanaughs, and the caravan, and law and order and the tax cuts. And you know what, frankly, this will be the election of common sense.”