President Trump was on the move again tonight in his Make America Great Again tour, this time visiting Mesa, Arizona to bolster the campaign of Republican US Senate candidate Martha McSally.

Voting for McSally “will be the second greatest vote you will ever cast. The first greatest vote was for me,” he told the overflow crowd, which joined him at a hangar at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Trump played to the local concerns of the Arizona crowd, attacking Democrats on their immigration policies in this border state and the economic failures of his predecessor.

“They will fight to the death because they don’t want us to have the (border) wall. But we’ve started the wall anyway, and we’re going to get it done,” he said.

The senior-heavy state was also told that Republicans would protect Medicare and Social Security while Democrats “will destroy both.”

Trump once again sounded a recent catch-phrase, noting “Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs.” The remark brought a roar from the crowd and chants of “USA, USA.”