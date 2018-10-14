President Donald Trump was up and at ’em this morning, firing off two tweets in the early going after a quick trip to Kentucky for another Make America Great Again rally last night.

As usual, the Commander-in-Tweets public messages were a mix of praise and condemnation. Praise went out to Tucker Carlson last night for his book, Ship of Fools, which debuted at the top of the New York Times best-seller list for non-fiction print and e-books.

The President also found time to shout-out to Princess Eugenie of York, described as a “total winner” in the tweet and a “truly beautiful bride.” But there was also a tomato tossed at the media, which made much of comments by Trump in Ohio on hometown hero Ulysses S. Grant. The comments were intended to honor Grant and the state that spawned him. Instead, the focus turned to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Trump was not pleased, and zinged NBC News for its coverage. “As usual, dishonest reporting. Even mainstream media embarrassed.

The tweetstorm so far:

Princess Eugenie of York was a truly beautiful bride yesterday. She has been through so much, and has come out a total winner! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2018