President Donald Trump vowed today on that the “caravan” of Central Americans heading toward the US border will be turned away and must register for asylum in Mexico.

The President was a little late with his tweetstorm today, but was in an angry mood when he finally unleashed it. Accordingly, the Democrats were blamed for all the world’s ills, starting with immigration laws and continuing through to their possible influence on individual 401ks.

Here are the tweets so far:

Best Jobs Numbers in the history of our great Country! Many other things likewise. So why wouldn’t we win the Midterms? Dems can never do even nearly as well! Think of what will happen to your now beautiful 401-k’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018