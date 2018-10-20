It’s been a busy week for President Trump, much of it filled with massive Make America Great Again rallies.

Tonight, he heads out once again, this time back to Nevada in support of Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who is in a pitched battle against Democrat Jacky Rosen, or “Wacky Jacky,” as she’s nicknamed by the president.

The rally is set for Elko, Nevada, and marks the second Nevada rally in two months for Trump, who appeared in Las Vegas in September. The Commander-in-Tweets is clearly in campaign mode, as earlier today he gave shout-outs to a handful of favorite candidates.

Deadline will cover the rally later today. For now, here is today’s tweetstorm so far:

Heading to Nevada to help a man who has become a good friend, Senator Dean Heller. He is all about #MAGA and I need his Help and Talent in Washington. Also, Adam Laxalt will be a GREAT GOVERNOR, and has my complete and total Endorsement. Winners Both! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

Leaving Arizona after a fantastic Rally last night, in Mesa, honoring, and for, Martha @RepMcSally McSally. She is an inspiration & will be a GREAT SENATOR for the people of Arizona. Her opponent is a Nancy Pelosi puppet, really bad for State. Early Voting NOW! Will be back soon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

Rick Scott is known as easily one of the best Governors in the USA. Florida is setting records in almost every category of success. Amazing achievement-the envy of the World. Ron DeSantis will build on this success. His incompetent opponent will destroy Florida – next Venezuela! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

Ron @RonDeSantisFL DeSantis is working hard. A great Congressman and top student at Harvard & Yale, Ron will be a record setting governor for Florida. Rick Scott gave him tremendous foundations to further build on. His opponent runs one of the worst & most corrupt cities in USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

Get out and Early Vote for Brian Kemp. He will be a GREAT GOVERNOR for the State of Georgia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor. He has been successful at whatever he has done, and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018