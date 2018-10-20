It’s been a busy week for President Trump, much of it filled with massive Make America Great Again rallies.
Tonight, he heads out once again, this time back to Nevada in support of Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who is in a pitched battle against Democrat Jacky Rosen, or “Wacky Jacky,” as she’s nicknamed by the president.
The rally is set for Elko, Nevada, and marks the second Nevada rally in two months for Trump, who appeared in Las Vegas in September. The Commander-in-Tweets is clearly in campaign mode, as earlier today he gave shout-outs to a handful of favorite candidates.
Deadline will cover the rally later today. For now, here is today’s tweetstorm so far: