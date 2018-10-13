The President, fresh off a week featuring three Make America Great Again rallies and the swearing-in of Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was back at it on this morning.

The Commander-in-Tweet clarified the Friday release of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been detained by Turkey and accused of spying and aiding terrorists. His detention caused a rift between the US and Turkey, and his release for time served will ease tensions. The President, whose book The Art of the Deal was a best-seller, insisted there was no deal on the release.

Moving along, the President posted a Washington Examiner article lauding his accomplishments, and saluted football great and activist Jim Brown, who appeared at a White House music licensing bill signing last week.

The tweets so far:

The GREAT football (and lacrosse) player, Jim Brown outside the West Wing of the @WhiteHouse. He is also a tremendous man and mentor to many young people! pic.twitter.com/yo7MxoGL6C — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018

PASTOR BRUNSON JUST RELEASED. WILL BE HOME SOON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018

Pastor Andrew Brunson, released by Turkey, will be with me in the Oval Office at 2:30 P.M. (this afternoon). It will be wonderful to see and meet him. He is a great Christian who has been through such a tough experience. I would like to thank President @RT_Erdogan for his help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2018