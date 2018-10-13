The President, fresh off a week featuring three Make America Great Again rallies and the swearing-in of Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was back at it on Twitter this morning.
The Commander-in-Tweet clarified the Friday release of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been detained by Turkey and accused of spying and aiding terrorists. His detention caused a rift between the US and Turkey, and his release for time served will ease tensions. The President, whose book The Art of the Deal was a best-seller, insisted there was no deal on the release.
Moving along, the President posted a Washington Examiner article lauding his accomplishments, and saluted football great and activist Jim Brown, who appeared at a White House music licensing bill signing last week.
The tweets so far: