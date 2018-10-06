It’s been a good week for President Donald Trump, and today’s Senate vote delivered the capper, as his nominee for the Supreme Court won a sometimes brutal confirmation battle.
Naturally, the Commander-in-Tweet used his favorite platform to celebrate the Brett Kavanaugh win. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”
Trump originally nominated Kavanaugh to the high court on July 9. He was supportive of the candidate, but also backed hearing his accusers and a final FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.
The Trump tweetform so far: