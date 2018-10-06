It’s been a good week for President Donald Trump, and today’s Senate vote delivered the capper, as his nominee for the Supreme Court won a sometimes brutal confirmation battle.

Naturally, the Commander-in-Tweet used his favorite platform to celebrate the Brett Kavanaugh win. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

Trump originally nominated Kavanaugh to the high court on July 9. He was supportive of the candidate, but also backed hearing his accusers and a final FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Trump tweetform so far:

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

I have asked Steve Daines, our great Republican Senator from Montana, to attend his daughter Annie’s wedding rather than coming to today’s vote. Steve was ready to do whatever he had to, but we had the necessary number. To the Daines Family, congratulations-have a wonderful day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018