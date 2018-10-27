President Donald Trump has been on the road a lot lately, doing three Make America Great Again rallies just in the last week. But the President isn’t totally relying on live events as he tries to push for fellow Republicans in the midterms. He’s also using shout-outs.

Today’s early tweetstorm mainly focused on stumping for various Republican candidates around the country, as the Commander-in-Tweet used his considerable number of followers (reduced in the last week, much to his chagrin, but a Twitter cleanup operation) to spread the word on the coming elections.

The tweetstorm so far:

#Walkaway Walkaway from the Democrat Party movement marches today in D.C. Congratulations to Brandon Straka for starting something very special. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Budd and Mark, two great patriots for Congress! https://t.co/xx0cqUf7wj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Martha McSally is a great warrior, her opponent a Nancy Pelosi Wacko! https://t.co/QEUdPWDDud — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump is delivering results for all Americans, and it’s inspiring our future leaders to get involved in the conservative movement! https://t.co/kReYGCYEB1 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 27, 2018

A big change is coming – don’t want the Dems anymore! https://t.co/O6wp2gjPUY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018