President Donald Trump has been on the road a lot lately, doing three Make America Great Again rallies just in the last week. But the President isn’t totally relying on live events as he tries to push for fellow Republicans in the midterms. He’s also using Twitter shout-outs.
Today’s early tweetstorm mainly focused on stumping for various Republican candidates around the country, as the Commander-in-Tweet used his considerable number of followers (reduced in the last week, much to his chagrin, but a Twitter cleanup operation) to spread the word on the coming elections.
The tweetstorm so far: