President Donald Trump called for better security in public places today, including the possibility of armed guards at houses of worship. Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before departing for an Indianapolis speech, he decried the “hate in our country” and insisted that steps be taken.

“They had a maniac walk in and they didn’t have any protection and that is so sad to see,” Trump said in Maryland. “If you take a look at it, if they had protection inside, the results would have been far better.”

Trump made similar suggestion after February’s Parkland, Florida school shootings, saying teachers should be armed.

He added, “It’s a terrible, terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country, frankly, and all over the world. It’s a violent world. You think when you’re over it, it just goes away but then it comes back in the form of a madman, a wacko.”

Later, in Indianapolis, Trump called the Pittsburgh shooting “pure evil” and called on Americans to rise above hate and move past divisions.

Anti-Semitism “must be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears,” Trump said.