Michael J. Ferguson, who has recurred since Season 2 in Power, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6 of the hit Starz drama series. In addition, Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Shooter) has joined the cast as a new series regular for the sixth season.

Ferguson plays opportunistic and deadly gangster 2-Bit. He has appeared in 18 episodes.

Robinson will portray new character Ramona Garrity, a beltway insider with some secrets of her own.

On a show where the body count has always been pretty high, the September 9 Season 5 finale of Power saw surprises and superstars take a hit. It was a well watched cycle that primarily dealt with the death of the daughter of Omari Hardwick’s James “Ghost” St. Patrick and his Naturi Naughton-portrayed estranged spouse Tasha and their Michael Rainey Jr.-played son’s descent into a life of crime. However, the death by cop of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s villainous Kanan character was followed a couple of weeks later by an attempt by once best pal Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) to kill Ghost and injure Lela Loren’s Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes in the season finale, which set up a Season 6 of strong reckoning all round.

Starz

Ferguson began his acting career on Power as a character who has become central to a number of the Machiavellian storylines weaved throughout the series.

Addai-Robinson is coming off the lead role of Nadine Memphis on USA’s Shooter. Her other credits include a lead role on History’s miniseries Texas Rising, and recurring roles on Arrow, Chicago Med and The Vampire Diaries.

Power is produced by G-Unit Films and Television, the production company launched by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

Ferguson is repped by Gersh and Leverage Management. Addai-Robinson is repped by Innovative Artists and Liebman Entertainment.



Dominic Patten contributed to this story.