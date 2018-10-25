The sixth season of Ray Donovan is about start on October 28 but star Pooch Hall could find himself behind bars for up to six years for driving under the influence with his two-year old son in the car.

The incident in Burbank on the evening October 3 saw the actor who plays Daryll Donovan on the Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight led Hollywood fixer Showtime drama end up crashing his Chrysler 300 sedan into a parked car before being held at the scene by police. With his son on his lap and not wearing a seat belt while The Game alum was behind the wheel, Hall was arrested and booked by Burbank PD for child endangerment and a DUI.

The Ray Donovan regular was released later on $100,000 bond. Hall’s wife took their unharmed child home from the scene of the crash.

Scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow, real named Marion Henry Hall now faces one felony count of child abuse, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced today. He is also charged with “one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content,” Jackie Lacey’s team said Tuesday afternoon.

Put together those charges could see Hall sent to state prison for up to six years if found guilty. Awaiting an actual court day, the D.A. is asking the L.A. Superior Court to set bail at $100,000.

At the time of the arrest, we heard that Hall’s situation would not disrupt filming on the now NYC-based Ray Donovan this season. That’s even more the case now as production has recently wrapped on Season 6 of the almost certain to be renewed series. No word yet where this leaves Hall going forward.

Just like they did a couple of weeks ago, Showtime had no comment today on the charges or their ramifications for the actor who has been on Ray Donovan since Season 1.