Looking at potential six-year prison stretch, Ray Donovan actor Pooch Hall today put in a not guilty plea to charges of driving under the influence and endangering his two-year old son.

In LA Superior Court this morning in Burbank and out on $100,000 bail, the real named Marion Henry Hall was told he is required to stay in a treatment program for the next two months. After that, Hall will enter an outpatient program and attend at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week.

Present in the courtroom, the long-time regular on the Liev Schreiber-led Hollywood fixer show was also instructed to get an ignition interlocking device installed in his car so he cannot drive if the test detects too much booze on his breath.

Hall was arrested on the evening of October 3 after smashing his Chrysler 300 sedan into a parked car in Burbank. At the time, the actor’s son was seen in the car with him without a seatbelt on and, for a time, sitting in his lap. Held at the scene, Hall was taken in by the police for child endangerment and a DUI. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office charged the man who has played Daryll Donovan on the Showtime series since its first season with one felony count of child abuse plus “one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content.” Put together, the felony and the misdemeanors have a maximum sentence of six years in a state facility.

Now represented by attorney Alan Jackson, Hall has to return to court in Pasadena on December 18 for a hearing to set dates to take the matter forward.

While potentially putting Hall’s future on the currently NYC-based Ray Donovan in jeopardy down the line, especially if there is time behind bars, the matter will have little immediate impact on the actor and the show. Production on the October 28 debuting Season 6 of Ray Donovan wrapped a few weeks ago, I hear, and Hall has no further obligations for the series until at least next year.

A next year that looks to see Hall spending a fair amount of time in court, at the very least.