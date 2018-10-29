Fresh from scoring a first-look deal with Laura Dern and sci-fi drama Beacon 23 with Charter Communications’ Spectrum, Platform One Media has made a number of senior hires.

The Los Angeles-based TV production and distribution studio launched last year by TPG Growth and Liberty Global, has hired former Legendary Entertainment exec Steve Lescroart, Jill Danton, who has worked on series including Netflix’s Atypical and Star Trek: Discovery and ex- Behr Abramson Levy lawyer Nick Reder.

The three appointments were unveiled by Platform One Media CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Lescroart joins as Head of Finance and Strategy, having previously served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Legendary Entertainment, where he evaluated growth opportunities for the company and led the strategic planning function for Legendary’s television division through its first six scripted series orders. Prior to Legendary, Lescroart was an investment professional at private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners.

Danton, who joins as Executive Vice President, Production, is a veteran television producer, who has worked on over 400 episodes of TV from almost every major studio and network. Other credits include The Night Shift, Law and Order: Los Angeles, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Suburgatory.

Reder joins as Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs. Prior to his role at Behr Abramson Levy, where he represented producers, directors, writers and actors, he served as Counsel in Business & Legal Affairs at Marvel Studios, helping to manage the launch of Marvel’s production of original content for Netflix, negotiating and drafting agreements for Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Lescroart and Danton report to O’Connell Marsh, with Reder reporting to Neil Strum, Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs. In addition, Erin Simon has been promoted to Manager, Creative Affairs from her previous position of Coordinator.

“Steve, Jill and Nick bring such a wealth of experience in designing and executing series in this ever-changing global television marketplace. As we continue to grow and curate our slate, I’m pleased to welcome these highly-respected individuals to our expanding team,” said O’Connell Marsh.