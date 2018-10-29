The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns honored the 11 people that were gunned down by a domestic terrorist Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Synagogue with a moment of silence during their game Sunday.

Gene J Puskar/Shutterstock

The game aired on CBS and took place in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. After a 33-18 win, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took the time to pay tribute to the team’s former community Michele Rosenthal, who was affected by the shooting. Her two brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal were among the fatalities.

The Steelers also honored the victims and the Jewish community by incorporating the Star of David into their logo with the words “Stronger Than Hate.” Numerous fans at Heinz Field held signs honoring the victims.

Law enforcement officials have said that 11 people died and six were injured when suspected gunmen Robert D. Bowers opened fire at a synagogue. It has also reported that Bowers has a history of posting anti-Semitic remarks and slurs on social media, particularly on Gab, a social network that is popular among far-right extremists. He also posted photos of his guns as well as his shooting practice. Bowers has since been taken into custody. His full motive was unknown and officials believe that he was acting alone.