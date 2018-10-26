UTA has signed Pitbull, the Grammy-winning rap star and entrepreneur who just wrapped concert tours with Enrique Iglesias, Britney Spears and a residency at Planet Hollywood. The news comes as he readies to host his annual Worldwide NYE event at Bayfront Park in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

Pitbull, who NYE event was known as Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution when it aired for three seasons on Fox, has been making inroads in the film and TV worlds. He recently came on to write and perform an original song for STX’s Uglydolls animated movie, where he will also be part of a voice cast that includes fellow music stars Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas. The pic, a potential franchise play, hits theaters May 10, 2019.

He also recently scored the film Gotti starring John Travolta, adding to his soundtrack credits that include the Fast and Furious, Hangover and Pitch Perfect franchises. His most recent album, his 10th, Climate Change, hit last year.

Pitbull, real name Armando Christian Perez, is also a motivational speaker and education advocate, and has developed his own brands including Voli 305 vodka and a fragrance line

“Pitbull” for men and women among others. He is also prepping iLov305, a new restaurant and nightlife concept on his native Miami’s famed Ocean Drive. His SiriusXM channel, Globalization, launched in 2015.

He had most recently at WME, where he had moved in May 2017 from CAA.